WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a pay raise for U.S. Army paratroopers.
Hegseth made the announcement while addressing the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during the All American Week, a four-day celebration that brings past and present paratroopers together.
Hazardous duty incentive pay - commonly referred to as 'jump pay' - is set to increase from $150 per month to $200 for rank-and-file paratroopers.
Additionally, jumpmasters will receive an additional $150 per month on top of the $150 in HDIP they already earn, Hegseth added.
Jumpmasters are senior paratroopers responsible for training and teaching the techniques for jumping from aircraft.
Hegseth emphasized that service members remain central to decision-making at the Pentagon.
He promised that when the 82nd Airborne is deployed, 'if we have to call 911 for America's response force - you will be equipped better than any other fighting force in the world.'
The U.S. defense chief added that under the Trump administration, the 82nd Airborne will always maintain a superior advantage in battle.
