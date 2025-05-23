WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a pay raise for U.S. Army paratroopers.Hegseth made the announcement while addressing the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during the All American Week, a four-day celebration that brings past and present paratroopers together.Hazardous duty incentive pay - commonly referred to as 'jump pay' - is set to increase from $150 per month to $200 for rank-and-file paratroopers.Additionally, jumpmasters will receive an additional $150 per month on top of the $150 in HDIP they already earn, Hegseth added.Jumpmasters are senior paratroopers responsible for training and teaching the techniques for jumping from aircraft.Hegseth emphasized that service members remain central to decision-making at the Pentagon.He promised that when the 82nd Airborne is deployed, 'if we have to call 911 for America's response force - you will be equipped better than any other fighting force in the world.'The U.S. defense chief added that under the Trump administration, the 82nd Airborne will always maintain a superior advantage in battle.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX