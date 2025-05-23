MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Retail Investor Day Town Hall Session Available For Replay

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced the Company's Retail Investor Day Town Hall Session is available for replay HERE. The Town Hall Session included questions from attendees and answers from management.

The MicroVision Retail Investor Day was held in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The event featured a MicroVision demo vehicle, equipped with the Company's long-range lidar hardware and software, driving on local streets and highways, as well as interactive live product demonstrations, technology deep-dives, and the Town Hall Session. Video highlights from the MicroVision Retail Investor Day are available HERE.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

