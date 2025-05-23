BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Record amounts of illegal drugs, firearms and drug trafficking proceeds were seized and 270 criminals behind it arrested across four continents in a U.S.-led international operation against darknet trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids.Operation RapTor was a global, coordinated effort by law enforcement in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking, as well as the sales of other illicit goods and services, on the darknet, or dark web.Operation RapTor resulted in the highest number of seizures of any operation by the Department of Justice's Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team.More than $200 million in currency and digital assets, more than two metric tons of drugs, 144 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and more than 180 firearms were seized in the operation, the Justice Department said in a press release.270 dark web vendors, buyers, and administrators in Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States were taken into custody by the JCODE team and its international law enforcement partners.'This historic international seizure of firearms, deadly drugs, and illegal funds will save lives,' said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. 'Criminals cannot hide behind computer screens or seek refuge on the dark web - this Justice Department will identify and eliminate threats to the American people regardless of where they originate.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX