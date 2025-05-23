Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 83.8% in Q1 25' versus 86% in Q4 24' and 80.6% in Q1 24'.

About 47% of fleet calendar days were dedicated to time charter activity while 53% to spot activity.

Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26th 2025; the remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers will be delivered by June 2025.

Revenues of $32.1 million in Q1 25' compared to $41.2 million in Q1 24'- a 22.1% decline as market rates were stronger during Q1 24'.

Net income of $11.3 million in Q1 25' versus $16.7 million in Q1 24', corresponding to an EPS, basic of $0.32.

EBITDA 1 of $14.7 million for Q1 25'.

of $14.7 million for Q1 25'. Revenues and net income increased by $5.9 million (or 22.5%) and $7.4 million (or 189.7%), respectively, in Q1 25' compared to Q4 24'.

Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025 which is 167.5% higher than our current market capitalization of about $85 million.

Recurring profitability and debt free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation.

First Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $32.1 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 22.1%, compared to revenues of $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market tanker rates. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 average spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were 26.9% and 24.2% higher than average spot rates during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 16.1%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 21.2% and lower port expenses by 30.8%. The $1.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.1 vessels between the two periods.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were nil and $0.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024.

General and administrative costs for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million.

Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $5.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Management fees for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.002 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively. These balances were completely settled in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the two vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amounts ultimately paid remained consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.

Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.2 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.

Interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil.

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was a gain of $1.7 million as compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.7 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of year 2024.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $11.3 million, compared to net income of $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 32.9 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.56 and $0.50, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted net income was $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $0.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million.

for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million. An average of 11.90 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 9.84 vessels for the same period of 2024.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of May 23, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year

Built Country

Built Vessel Size

(dwt) Vessel

Type Employment

Status Expiration of

Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter October 2025 Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter May 2025 Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 2027 Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Imperial 2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 2026 Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers(2) Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter May 2025 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 2025 Neptulus 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 2025 Supra Pasha 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot Fleet Total 807,000 dwt

(1)

(2) Earliest date charters could expire.

We have contracted to acquire six Japanese built drybulk carriers, aggregating approximately 387,000 dwt, which are expected to be delivered to us by June 2025.

expected to be delivered to us by June 2025.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

Another year commenced with a positive momentum for Imperial Petroleum. We are happy as we consider the $11.3 million of net income generated in Q1 25' a very good result given the eventful but softish market. This is a busy period for our Company but at the same time exciting as we are taking on delivery of another six drybulk vessels. Within the short life of Imperial Petroleum, we are expanding our fleet from four vessels to nineteen by the second quarter of 2025; our goal of growing fast and transforming a small company to medium sized was achieved. We feel confident that the diversified quality non- Chinese fleet we have created will pay off. Imperial Petroleum enjoys fast growth, recurring profits, zero bank debt and liquidity as of March 31, 2025 in excess of $220 million and as per our view ticks all the boxes that define a successful operation.

Conference Call details:

On May 23, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of thirteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and four handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 807,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional six drybulk carriers of 387,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 19 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.2 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.

FLEET DATA Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 9.84 11.90 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 11 12 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 895 1,071 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 878 1,067 Fleet utilization (4) 98.1% 99.6% Total charter days for fleet (5) 207 504 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 671 563 Fleet operational utilization (7) 80.6% 83.8%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended March 31st, 2024 2025 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 16,654,604 11,290,986 Plus share based compensation 858,810 889,076 Adjusted Net Income 17,513,414 12,180,062 Net income - EBITDA Net income 16,654,604 11,290,986 Plus interest and finance costs 2,430 606,383 Less interest income (1,785,878) (2,184,394) Plus depreciation 4,027,061 5,002,837 EBITDA 18,898,217 14,715,812 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 16,654,604 11,290,986 Plus share based compensation 858,810 889,076 Plus interest and finance costs 2,430 606,383 Less interest income (1,785,878) (2,184,394) Plus depreciation 4,027,061 5,002,837 Adjusted EBITDA 19,757,027 15,604,888 EPS Numerator Net income 16,654,604 11,290,986 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (856,950) (453,265) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 15,362,408 10,402,475 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 27,613,661 32,944,925 EPS - Basic 0.56 0.32 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 17,513,414 12,180,062 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (902,326) (490,387) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 16,175,842 11,254,429 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 27,613,661 32,944,925 Adjusted EPS, Basic 0.59 0.34

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 2025 Revenues Revenues 41,203,281 32,091,626 Expenses Voyage expenses 12,963,607 10,054,114 Voyage expenses - related party 514,414 401,753 Vessels' operating expenses 5,951,561 7,021,928 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 82,000 98,500 Drydocking costs 625,457 -- Management fees - related party 393,800 471,240 General and administrative expenses 1,207,168 1,217,977 Depreciation 4,027,061 5,002,837 Total expenses 25,765,068 24,268,349 Income from operations 15,438,213 7,823,277 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (2,430) (3,607) Interest expense - related party -- (602,776) Interest income 1,035,261 2,184,394 Interest income - related party 750,617 -- Dividend income from related party 189,583 187,500 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (756,640) 1,702,198 Other income, net 1,216,391 3,467,709 Net Income 16,654,604 11,290,986 Earnings per share - Basic 0.56 0.32 - Diluted 0.50 0.30 Weighted average number of shares -Basic 27,613,661 32,944,925 -Diluted 30,951,012 34,258,803

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, March 31, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 67,783,531 126,520,450 Time deposits 138,948,481 100,900,500 Trade and other receivables 13,456,083 8,772,549 Other current assets 652,769 67,374 Inventories 7,306,356 6,705,115 Advances and prepayments 250,562 209,858 Total current assets 228,397,782 243,175,846 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use asset 78,761 60,239 Vessels, net 208,230,018 227,015,031 Investment in related party 12,798,500 12,794,333 Total non current assets 221,107,279 239,869,603 Total assets 449,505,061 483,045,449 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 5,243,872 5,923,098 Payable to related parties 18,725,514 39,232,604 Accrued liabilities 3,370,020 3,604,467 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,419,226 60,239 Deferred income 78,761 1,812,557 Total current liabilities 28,837,393 50,632,965 Total liabilities 28,837,393 50,632,965 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 382,755 386,671 Preferred Stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred Stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock (8,390,225) (8,390,225) Additional paid-in capital 282,642,357 283,527,517 Retained earnings 146,024,662 156,880,402 Total stockholders' equity 420,667,668 432,412,484 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 449,505,061 483,045,449

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars