Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3EEV8 | ISIN: MHY3894J1872
NASDAQ
23.05.25 | 16:23
2,850 US-Dollar
+14,92 % +0,370
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 15:18 Uhr
Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Finanznachrichten News

ATHENS, Greece, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fleet operational utilization of 83.8% in Q1 25' versus 86% in Q4 24' and 80.6% in Q1 24'.
  • About 47% of fleet calendar days were dedicated to time charter activity while 53% to spot activity.
  • Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26th 2025; the remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers will be delivered by June 2025.
  • Revenues of $32.1 million in Q1 25' compared to $41.2 million in Q1 24'- a 22.1% decline as market rates were stronger during Q1 24'.
  • Net income of $11.3 million in Q1 25' versus $16.7 million in Q1 24', corresponding to an EPS, basic of $0.32.
  • EBITDA1 of $14.7 million for Q1 25'.
  • Revenues and net income increased by $5.9 million (or 22.5%) and $7.4 million (or 189.7%), respectively, in Q1 25' compared to Q4 24'.
  • Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025 which is 167.5% higher than our current market capitalization of about $85 million.
  • Recurring profitability and debt free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation.

First Quarter 2025 Results:

  • Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $32.1 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 22.1%, compared to revenues of $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market tanker rates. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 average spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were 26.9% and 24.2% higher than average spot rates during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 16.1%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 21.2% and lower port expenses by 30.8%. The $1.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.1 vessels between the two periods.
  • Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were nil and $0.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024.
  • General and administrative costs for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million.
  • Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $5.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
  • Management fees for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
  • Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.002 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively. These balances were completely settled in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the two vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amounts ultimately paid remained consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.
  • Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.2 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.
  • Interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil.
  • Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was a gain of $1.7 million as compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.7 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of year 2024.
  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $11.3 million, compared to net income of $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 32.9 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.56 and $0.50, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted net income1 was $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS1, basic of $0.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA1 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million.
  • An average of 11.90 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 9.84 vessels for the same period of 2024.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of May 23, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

NameYear
Built		Country
Built		Vessel Size
(dwt)		Vessel
Type		Employment
Status		Expiration of
Charter(1)
Tankers
Magic Wand2008Korea47,000MR product tankerTime Charter October 2025
Clean Thrasher2008Korea47,000MR product tankerTime CharterMay 2025
Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam)2009Korea46,000MR product tankerSpot
Clean Nirvana2008Korea50,000MR product tankerSpot
Clean Justice2011Japan46,000MR product tankerTime CharterSeptember 2027
Aquadisiac2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot
Clean Imperial2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 2026
Suez Enchanted2007Korea160,000Suezmax tankerSpot
Suez Protopia2008Korea160,000Suezmax tankerSpot
Drybulk Carriers(2)
Eco Wildfire2013Japan33,000Handysize drybulkTime CharterMay 2025
Glorieuse2012Japan38,000Handysize drybulkTime CharterJune 2025
Neptulus2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 2025
Supra Pasha2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot
Fleet Total 807,000 dwt
(1)
(2)		Earliest date charters could expire.
We have contracted to acquire six Japanese built drybulk carriers, aggregating approximately 387,000 dwt, which are
expected to be delivered to us by June 2025.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

Another year commenced with a positive momentum for Imperial Petroleum. We are happy as we consider the $11.3 million of net income generated in Q1 25' a very good result given the eventful but softish market. This is a busy period for our Company but at the same time exciting as we are taking on delivery of another six drybulk vessels. Within the short life of Imperial Petroleum, we are expanding our fleet from four vessels to nineteen by the second quarter of 2025; our goal of growing fast and transforming a small company to medium sized was achieved. We feel confident that the diversified quality non- Chinese fleet we have created will pay off. Imperial Petroleum enjoys fast growth, recurring profits, zero bank debt and liquidity as of March 31, 2025 in excess of $220 million and as per our view ticks all the boxes that define a successful operation.

Conference Call details:

On May 23, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIaef045aa9f5b46a7b5e8eb48c2e56115

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of thirteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and four handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 807,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional six drybulk carriers of 387,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 19 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.2 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment
For information on our fleet and further information:
Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
E-mail: info@ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.

FLEET DATAQ1 2024Q1 2025
Average number of vessels (1)9.8411.90
Period end number of owned vessels in fleet1112
Total calendar days for fleet (2)8951,071
Total voyage days for fleet (3)8781,067
Fleet utilization (4)98.1%99.6%
Total charter days for fleet (5)207504
Total spot market days for fleet (6)671563
Fleet operational utilization (7)80.6%83.8%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares)		Third Quarter Ended March 31st,
2024 2025
Net Income - Adjusted Net Income
Net income16,654,604 11,290,986
Plus share based compensation858,810 889,076
Adjusted Net Income17,513,414 12,180,062
Net income - EBITDA
Net income16,654,604 11,290,986
Plus interest and finance costs2,430 606,383
Less interest income(1,785,878) (2,184,394)
Plus depreciation4,027,061 5,002,837
EBITDA18,898,217 14,715,812
Net income - Adjusted EBITDA
Net income16,654,604 11,290,986
Plus share based compensation858,810 889,076
Plus interest and finance costs2,430 606,383
Less interest income(1,785,878) (2,184,394)
Plus depreciation4,027,061 5,002,837
Adjusted EBITDA19,757,027 15,604,888
EPS
Numerator
Net income16,654,604 11,290,986
Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares(435,246) (435,246)
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares(856,950) (453,265)
Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic15,362,408 10,402,475
Denominator
Weighted average number of shares27,613,661 32,944,925
EPS - Basic 0.56 0.32
Adjusted EPS
Numerator
Adjusted net income17,513,414 12,180,062
Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares(435,246) (435,246)
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares(902,326) (490,387)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic16,175,842 11,254,429
Denominator
Weighted average number of shares27,613,661 32,944,925
Adjusted EPS, Basic0.59 0.34

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended March 31,
2024 2025
Revenues
Revenues41,203,281 32,091,626
Expenses
Voyage expenses12,963,607 10,054,114
Voyage expenses - related party514,414 401,753
Vessels' operating expenses5,951,561 7,021,928
Vessels' operating expenses - related party82,000 98,500
Drydocking costs625,457 --
Management fees - related party393,800 471,240
General and administrative expenses1,207,168 1,217,977
Depreciation4,027,061 5,002,837
Total expenses25,765,068 24,268,349
Income from operations15,438,213 7,823,277
Other (expenses)/income
Interest and finance costs(2,430) (3,607)
Interest expense - related party-- (602,776)
Interest income1,035,261 2,184,394
Interest income - related party750,617 --
Dividend income from related party189,583 187,500
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain(756,640) 1,702,198
Other income, net1,216,391 3,467,709
Net Income16,654,604 11,290,986
Earnings per share
- Basic0.56 0.32
- Diluted0.50 0.30
Weighted average number of shares
-Basic27,613,661 32,944,925
-Diluted30,951,012 34,258,803

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, March 31,
2024 2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents67,783,531 126,520,450
Time deposits138,948,481 100,900,500
Trade and other receivables13,456,083 8,772,549
Other current assets652,769 67,374
Inventories7,306,356 6,705,115
Advances and prepayments250,562 209,858
Total current assets228,397,782 243,175,846
Non current assets
Operating lease right-of-use asset78,761 60,239
Vessels, net208,230,018 227,015,031
Investment in related party12,798,500 12,794,333
Total non current assets221,107,279 239,869,603
Total assets449,505,061 483,045,449
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable5,243,872 5,923,098
Payable to related parties18,725,514 39,232,604
Accrued liabilities3,370,020 3,604,467
Operating lease liability, current portion1,419,226 60,239
Deferred income78,761 1,812,557
Total current liabilities28,837,393 50,632,965
Total liabilities28,837,393 50,632,965
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock 382,755 386,671
Preferred Stock, Series A7,959 7,959
Preferred Stock, Series B160 160
Treasury stock(8,390,225) (8,390,225)
Additional paid-in capital282,642,357 283,527,517
Retained earnings146,024,662 156,880,402
Total stockholders' equity420,667,668 432,412,484
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity449,505,061 483,045,449

Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars

Three Month Periods Ended March 31,
2024 2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period16,654,604 11,290,986
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation4,027,061 5,002,837
Non - cash lease expense17,550 18,522
Share based compensation858,810 889,076
Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on time deposits799,150 (358,420)
Dividend income from related party(189,583) --
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/decrease in
Trade and other receivables(3,249,129) 4,683,534
Other current assets(532,029) 585,395
Inventories(574,256) 601,241
Changes in operating lease liabilities(17,550) (18,522)
Advances and prepayments(45,536) 40,704
Due from related parties(879,732) 4,167
Increase/(decrease) in
Trade accounts payable(1,100,028) 679,226
Due to related parties2,839,227 (3,369,040)
Accrued liabilities903,784 234,447
Deferred income(869,166) 393,331
Net cash provided by operating activities18,643,177 20,677,484
Cash flows from investing activities
Dividends income received191,667 --
Acquisition and improvement of vessels(72,257,190) (4,350)
Increase in bank time deposits(31,695,420) (57,958,390)
Maturity of bank time deposits31,368,080 96,364,791
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities(72,392,863) 38,402,051
Cash flows from financing activities
Stock issuance costs(2,504,498) --
Dividends paid on preferred shares(341,947) (342,616)
Net cash used in financing activities(2,846,445) (342,616)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (56,596,131) 58,736,919
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period91,927,512 67,783,531
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period35,331,381 126,520,450
Cash breakdown
Cash and cash equivalents35,331,381 126,520,450
Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the statements of cash flows35,331,381 126,520,450

