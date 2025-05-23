Regulatory News:

The annual and extraordinary Ordinary General Meeting of La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ) was held this Thursday, 22 May, under the chairmanship of Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO. Shareholders were able to cast their votes during the General Meeting on presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to physically attend the meeting were able to vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform prior to the General Meeting.

The General Meeting largely adopted all the resolutions put to the vote of the shareholders, including:

The approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year;

- The appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the payment of a dividend of €2.05 per share to be paid on 3 June 2025;

- The appointment of Ms Alix Boulnois as director;

- The components of remuneration of the corporate directors for the 2024 financial year, as well as the 2025 remuneration policy for corporate directors;

- Various financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors;

- Various amendments to the Articles of Association in order to incorporate the new purpose of FDJ UNITED in the preamble.

In 2026, the General Meeting will be held on 23 April.

Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme

Today's General Meeting adopted, in its 11th resolution, a new share buyback programme.

A description of this programme can be found in the 2024 Universal Registration Document (chapter 7.2.2.1) filed on 29 April 2025 with the AMF and available on the FDJ website (www.groupefdj.com).

On 15 April 2025, the Board of Directors decided, subject to the condition precedent of the adoption of the 11th resolution of the General Meeting, to implement this programme in order to continue the liquidity agreement entered into with Exane.

Resignation of Mrs Barjou Director

Following Predica's withdrawal from FDJ UNITED, Florence Barjou has tendered her resignation. The Chairman and CEO thanks her for her commitment and contribution to the Board of Directors of FDJ UNITED since March 1, 2022.

