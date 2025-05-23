Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4 | Ticker-Symbol: B3W
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:03
0,263 Euro
-6,74 % -0,019
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 16:48 Uhr
17 Leser
Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Result of the Annual General Meeting 23rd May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-05-23 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) held the Annual General Meeting in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

  • Petur Even Djurhuus was elected Chairman of the Meeting.
  • The Chairman of the Board presented the Board of Director's and management's statement of the Company's activity during 2024.
  • The audited Annual Accounts were presented and approved by the General Meeting.
  • The General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board in A: 2024 and B: 2025.
  • It was decided to carry forward the result from 2024 to the next year.
  • According to the Articles of Association all Members of the Board are up for election for a period of one year, namely: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The board proposed for the election as board members: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The General Meeting elected the board members proposed by the Board.
  • As proposed it was decided to elect P/F Januar løggilt grannskoðaravirki, Óðinshædd 13, 100 Tórshavn, as auditors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board constituted itself with Ben Arabo as Chairman and Mourits Joensen as Deputy Chairman.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.6/2025

Issued 23-05-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


