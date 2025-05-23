Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:03
1,050 Euro
+0,48 % +0,005
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Over 3 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 59.1 million. It is by EUR 10.5 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 4.5 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.7 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2024, increased by EUR 0.1 million and reached EUR 7.5 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

59.1

48.7

22%

EBITDA*

7.5

7.4

1%

Profit before tax (EBT)

4.5

5.2

(13%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2025 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


