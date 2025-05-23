Societe BIC: Remuneration of Non-Executive Corporate Officer

Publication in accordance with recommendation 26-1 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance for listed companies and in application of article L.22-10-13 of the French Commercial Code

Change to the remuneration of the Chair of the Board of Directors

Clichy, France - May 23, 2025 - In its meeting of May 20, 2025, under the chairmanship of Edouard Bich, the Board of Directors of Société BIC, upon the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee, decided the following:



REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025

Following the nomination of Edouard Bich as Chair of the Board of Directors, it was decided to modify the fixed annual remuneration of the Chair with effect May 20, 2025. The annual fixed remuneration will return to its previous level of 300,000 euros per year, versus 400,000 euros voted at the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2025.

The Company specifies that this change remains in line with the remuneration policy approved by shareholders at the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 20, 2025. This remuneration remains exclusively fixed, in accordance with best governance practices and the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

The 2025 Remuneration Policy, voted under Resolution 14 during the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 20, 2025 remains applicable to Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board for the period from January 1 to May 20, 2025.

Under the provisions of articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the payment of these amounts is contingent on a positive vote of the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2026 (ex-post vote).

