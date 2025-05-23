Approval of the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) was held on May 23, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné. The shareholders adopted all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors, including in particular:

Approval of the 2024 financial statements and payment of a dividend of €3.22 per share for that fiscal year,

Renewal of a three-year term as Director for Ms. Lise Croteau,

Appointment of a three-year term for Ms. Helen Lee Bouygues and Mr. Laurent Mignon as Directors, as well as for Ms. Valérie Della Puppa-Tibi, as Director representing employee shareholders,

Setting of the aggregate annual compensation amount for directors and approval of the compensation policy applicable to directors,

Approval of the compensation components paid during 2024 or allocated for that year and of the compensation policy applicable in 2025 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Various delegations of competence and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

In addition, as part of a formal item put on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting discussed the Sustainability Climate Progress Report 2025, reporting on the progress made in the implementation of the Corporation's ambition with respect to sustainable development and the energy transition towards carbon neutrality and its related targets by 2030.

The full results of the votes as well as the presentations made to shareholders will be available on May 30, 2025 on the totalenergies.com website.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523736368/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com