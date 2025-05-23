Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 15:29
1,240 Euro
-1,59 % -0,020
23.05.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-May-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               23 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      77,087 
Highest price paid per share:         110.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.2802p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,361,444 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,361,444) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.2802p                    77,087

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
671              110.20          08:06:21         00337670124TRLO1     XLON 
716              110.20          08:09:20         00337671586TRLO1     XLON 
700              110.20          08:09:29         00337671670TRLO1     XLON 
684              110.20          08:09:37         00337671751TRLO1     XLON 
720              109.80          08:15:04         00337674623TRLO1     XLON 
425              109.80          08:27:24         00337680356TRLO1     XLON 
249              109.80          08:27:24         00337680357TRLO1     XLON 
386              109.80          08:36:18         00337684322TRLO1     XLON 
244              109.80          08:36:18         00337684323TRLO1     XLON 
1077              110.00          08:36:45         00337684521TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          08:36:45         00337684522TRLO1     XLON 
57               109.80          08:42:55         00337687248TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:43:15         00337687365TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          08:47:18         00337689105TRLO1     XLON 
676              110.00          08:50:24         00337690474TRLO1     XLON 
679              110.00          08:51:22         00337690890TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:55:42         00337692609TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:59:15         00337694141TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          09:03:37         00337695998TRLO1     XLON 
193              110.00          09:07:53         00337697533TRLO1     XLON 
329              110.00          09:07:53         00337697534TRLO1     XLON 
152              110.00          09:07:53         00337697535TRLO1     XLON 
685              110.00          09:08:48         00337697818TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:10:39         00337698554TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          09:12:29         00337699312TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:14:42         00337700188TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:17:30         00337701410TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          09:22:11         00337703147TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          09:22:11         00337703148TRLO1     XLON 
690              109.60          09:26:35         00337704852TRLO1     XLON 
690              109.60          09:26:35         00337704853TRLO1     XLON 
1358              109.60          09:27:06         00337705119TRLO1     XLON 
686              109.40          09:39:36         00337710536TRLO1     XLON 
686              109.20          09:39:36         00337710537TRLO1     XLON 
725              109.20          10:06:16         00337721128TRLO1     XLON 
632              109.40          10:15:20         00337725235TRLO1     XLON 
63               109.40          10:15:20         00337725236TRLO1     XLON 
343              109.00          10:21:30         00337729089TRLO1     XLON 
352              109.00          10:21:30         00337729090TRLO1     XLON 
690              108.80          10:24:41         00337731340TRLO1     XLON 
395              109.20          11:20:18         00337747948TRLO1     XLON 
679              109.20          11:30:41         00337748169TRLO1     XLON 
738              109.00          11:44:38         00337748498TRLO1     XLON 
737              109.00          11:44:38         00337748499TRLO1     XLON 
58               108.80          12:16:18         00337749043TRLO1     XLON 
58               108.60          12:29:40         00337749439TRLO1     XLON 
667              108.60          12:29:40         00337749440TRLO1     XLON 
724              108.60          12:29:40         00337749441TRLO1     XLON 
658              108.40          12:43:52         00337749771TRLO1     XLON 
725              108.40          12:43:52         00337749772TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.40          12:43:52         00337749773TRLO1     XLON 
84               108.40          12:43:52         00337749774TRLO1     XLON 
500              108.40          12:43:52         00337749775TRLO1     XLON 
107              108.40          12:43:52         00337749776TRLO1     XLON 
500              108.20          12:44:02         00337749867TRLO1     XLON 
2307              108.20          12:44:02         00337749868TRLO1     XLON 
2925              108.20          12:44:36         00337750212TRLO1     XLON 
2932              108.00          12:44:40         00337750240TRLO1     XLON 
648              108.20          12:44:40         00337750241TRLO1     XLON 
119              108.20          12:44:40         00337750242TRLO1     XLON 
267              108.00          12:46:25         00337750560TRLO1     XLON 
1199              108.00          12:46:25         00337750561TRLO1     XLON 
1447              107.80          12:50:57         00337751182TRLO1     XLON 
2178              107.00          12:53:15         00337751501TRLO1     XLON 
1383              106.80          12:56:36         00337751674TRLO1     XLON 
533              106.40          12:57:59         00337751775TRLO1     XLON 
192              106.40          12:57:59         00337751776TRLO1     XLON 
721              106.20          12:59:35         00337752039TRLO1     XLON 
712              106.40          13:06:06         00337752856TRLO1     XLON 
692              106.00          13:13:18         00337753436TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
