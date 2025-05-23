WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study from UC San Francisco found that preteens who spent more time on social media showed more signs of depression over time.The research, led by Dr. Jason Nagata of UCSF's Department of Pediatrics and funded by the National Institutes of Health, was published in JAMA Network Open.Researchers followed nearly 12,000 children, starting at ages 9 to 10 and checking in again when they were 12 to 13. They noticed that kids who used screens more often were more likely to develop symptoms of depression later, but kids who were already showing signs of depression didn't go on to use social media more.During the study period, the average time kids spent on social media each day jumped from 7 minutes to 73 minutes. At the same time, signs of depression increased by 35 percent. The results suggest that social media could contribute to mental health problems, especially when it involves risks like cyberbullying or lack of sleep.'There has been ongoing debate about whether social media contributes to depression or simply reflects underlying depressive symptoms,' said Nagata. 'These findings provide evidence that social media may be contributing to the development of depressive symptoms.'It also found that 11- to 12-year-olds who were cyberbullied were over 2.5 times more likely to think about or attempt suicide a year later. They were also more likely to try substances like marijuana, nicotine, and alcohol during that time.'As a father of two young kids, I know that simply telling children to 'get off your phone' doesn't really work,' said Nagata.'Parents can lead by example with open, nonjudgmental conversations about screen use. Setting screen-free times for the whole family, such as during meals or before bed, can help build healthier digital habits for everyone, including adults.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX