WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump on Friday threatened Apple with a 25 percent tariff on all iPhones sold in the United States if they are not manufactured domestically.In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated he had previously informed Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones intended for the U.S. market must be produced within the country, not in India or elsewhere. 'If that is not the case,' he wrote, 'a tariff of at least 25 percent must be paid.'The warning comes as Apple accelerates its shift in manufacturing from China to India, a move aimed at reducing reliance on Chinese supply chains and capitalizing on India's more favorable trade stance.During Apple's May 1 earnings call, Cook said he expects most iPhones sold in the U.S. will soon be made in India. Apple also projected an added $900 million in tariff-related costs for the current quarter.Trump's renewed pressure on Apple follows his recent meetings with Cook, including one at the White House this week. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supported the push, emphasizing the administration's goal to restore advanced manufacturing and secure the semiconductor supply chain. Apple already partners with TSMC, which recently opened a chip fabrication plant in Arizona.However, experts warn that relocating iPhone production to the U.S. would be costly and complex. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities called the idea a 'fairy tale,' estimating U.S.-made iPhones could cost as much as $3,500 and require up to a decade to fully transition production.Apple, which announced a $500 billion U.S. investment earlier this year, declined to comment. The company's stock dropped roughly 3 percent following Trump's remarks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX