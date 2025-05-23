Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Pow as its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Mr. Pow comes to Data Watts with a strong background assessing enterprise risk, internal audit, corporate governance, compliance and security services with high level of innovation energy and strong leadership skills. Mr. Pow worked in the banking industry for over 20 years with organizations such as Standard Life, Citibank and Mizuho Bank. Most recently, as a Risk Services Partner with Deloitte Vancouver in Canada, with whom he successfully established the new Deloitte member firm in Mongolia, leading the member firm there for three (3) years as Risk and Compliance Leader for the country. Mr. Pow was the first non-Mongolian to receive an "Honorary Doctor" title for Risk management contributions to the Mongolian Government and education institutions by the Mongolian National Academy of Governance University.

Mr. Pow returned from Dubai where he established from the ground up a Global Audit risk and compliance Officer role and team for Global Group Gems Education and fulfilled the role of Global CIO for the leadership team which he managed until a replacement was hired . More recently Mr. Pow established the Enterprise Resilience program for Peoples Group in Canada.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Data Watts at this pivotal moment. I've watched their investment thesis expand and evolve over the past few quarters, and it's clear they're building something visionary. The timing couldn't be better - the global opportunities in front of us are tremendous, and I'm thrilled to help shape what comes next." Stated Martin Pow.

"We're thrilled to welcome Martin Pow to Data Watts in the role of Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Martin brings a sharp strategic mind and a deep understanding of the sectors we're focused on. His decision to join us is a strong endorsement of the direction we're headed. As we continue to scale our global vision, his insight and energy will be invaluable to our team and partners." Commented Scott Young, CEO.

Stock Option Grant:

300,000 Stock options have been granted to one consultant, Mr. David Pope at $0.55 per option with a 5 year term.

Debt Settlement:

Pursuant to a price reservation, the Company has also approved the issuance of 768,333 common shares in the capital of the Company at $0.30 per share in settlement of historic debt owed to Directors, Officers and a Consultant of the Company totaling $230,500. Cleaning up the balance sheet by settling historic debt will better position the Company for the next round of financing and growth.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners. (CSE: DWTZ) is a leader in the Data Watts economy, namely uranium, SMRs, AI applications and quantum computing, DWTZ offers wholesale and retail investors access to some of the most exciting investment opportunities imaginable. As an Investment Issuer, the Data Watts investment edge comes from a unique understanding of uranium exploration, energy technology, and the downstream data and energy/wattage demand.

Additional information about Data Watts Partners Inc. can be found on its website at www.datawatts.io.

