Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) (the "Company," "Data Watts" or "DWTZ"), further to its previous announcements, has established a Technology Advisory Board that will assist the Company's expansion into key drivers of the Data Watts Economy, namely: uranium, SMR commercialization, AI infrastructure, and robotics automation.

The Company now welcomes Mr. Samuel Reid to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mr. Reid is a mathematician, business executive, inventor, and STEM polymath. As a respected subject matter expert, he provides mathematical and scientific consulting to industry, academia, and government. The Company has invited Mr. Reid to assist Data Watts to evaluate the feasibility and technology development requirements of the Company's investments.

As the CEO of Effective Acceleration Ventures Ltd., and Director of Geometric Energy Corporation since June 2015, Mr. Reid provides military contract services, consults on nuclear energy systems, quantum computing, artificial intelligence applications, and blockchain, with a focus on decentralized smart grids.

Mr. Reid has held important positions in energy research, the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, including Chief Blockchain Engineer of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange, the world's first government regulated token sale platform and cryptocurrency exchange. Since 2011, Mr. Reid has been focused on discrete geometry, logic, cryptographic security, quantum computing, and a variety of other highly technical fields of mathematics and computer science, along with vast experience in theoretical and experimental physics and chemistry.

"We are delighted to have Sam join our Technology Advisory Board to assist Data Watts with its expansion of Next-generation All-World Technology growth," says Patrick Collins, President of Data Watts Partners Inc. "Sam is already a thought leader in the Data Watts Economy and has participated in numerous significant projects that directly relate to our investment thesis."

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners (CSE: DWTZ) is a leader in the Data Watts economy, namely uranium, SMRs, and AI applications. DWTZ offers wholesale and retail investors access to some of the most exciting investment opportunities imaginable. The Data Watts investment edge comes from a unique understanding of uranium exploration, energy technology, and the downstream data and energy/wattage demand.

Additional information about Data Watts Partners Inc. can be found on its website at www.datawatts.io.

