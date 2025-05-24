WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), and United Airlines reached an 'historic tentative agreement' for 28,000 Flight Attendants, the union said Friday.The deal includes '40% of total economic improvements' in the first year and retroactive pay, a signing bonus, and quality of life improvements, like better scheduling and on-call time, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said.The union did not provide further details about the deal.In March the union held a worldwide 'Day of Action' amid negotiations with United, and picketed at almost 20 airports calling for management to increase flight attendants' wages.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX