Battery X Metals Advances Development of Next-Generation Battery Rebalancing Technology for the #2 Out-of-Warranty Electric Vehicle in the United States

News Release Highlights:

1. Battery X Metals launches rebalancing development for the #2 best-selling out-of-warranty EV in the U.S. - the Nissan Leaf - with over 114,000 eligible vehicles in the U.S. alone.

2. Battery X Metals initiates hands-on collaboration with Factor E Motors to advance connector port development and validate rebalancing SOPs using real-world Nissan Leaf battery pack.

3. Battery X Metals plans strategic expansion of rebalancing capabilities to additional high-volume EV models approaching or at the end of manufacturer warranty coverage.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW,WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated May 9, 2025, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies") has expanded the development of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware system to include the development of functionality for the Nissan Leaf, the second most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle model in the United States.

Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is a development-stage technology company at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries. Its mission is to extend lithium-ion and EV battery longevity.

The expanded functionality development builds on the Company's news release dated May 2, 2025, announcing delivery of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' second-generation prototype rebalancing machine ("Prototype 2.0"). Prototype 2.0 represents a significant advancement in Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' patent-pending rebalancing technology and introduces a range of enhancements from its predecessor, including advanced diagnostics to assess battery health, patent-pending cell balancing functionality to extend battery life, a compact and user-friendly design for improved field operability, and expanded technical features such as integrated testing tools and connectivity ports developed to support future commercial deployment on multiple EV models.

The expanded functionality development also builds on the Company's previously disclosed news release dated May 9, 2025, which announced that Battery X Rebalancing Technologies had entered into a non-commercial, collaborative scope of services agreement (the "Factor E Agreement") with Factor E Motors Ltd. ("Factor E Motors"), an automobile service centre based in Vancouver, BC, that specializes in servicing out-of-warranty Tesla vehicles. The Factor E Agreement is intended to advance Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware capabilities, with an initial focus on Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs currently in Factor E Motors' possession.

Expanded functionality is being developed using a Nissan Leaf battery pack acquired from an arm's length third party at a value of $1,120. Battery X Rebalancing Technologies will collaborate with Factor E Motors to conduct comprehensive pre- and post-rebalancing diagnostics, assist with the execution of the rebalancing process, and support the development of connector ports, with an initial focus on the Nissan Leaf model. This initiative is intended to refine and validate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for future commercial applications and to further advance Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary battery rebalancing technologies.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023¹. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units², a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage3,4. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements5. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

Significance of the Nissan Leaf in the Out-of-Warranty Electric Vehicle Market

The Nissan Leaf holds a significant position in the global electric vehicle market. Since its launch in December 2010, the Leaf has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide6, making it one of the most widely adopted electric vehicles to date. In the United States, the Nissan Leaf was the #2 best-selling plug-in EV between 2010 and 2017, with 114,808 units sold during that period7.

Given that the standard EV battery warranty in the U.S. covers at least 8 years or 100,000 miles8, Nissan Leafs sold during that 2010-2017 window will be out of the standard warranty as of 2025. This represents a substantial and growing segment of aging EVs in need of affordable and effective battery rebalancing solutions.

Looking ahead, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to expand its battery rebalancing solutions to address both current and future high-volume electric vehicle models in the out-of-warranty market. The Company aims to support models that are already beyond their original warranty coverage, as well as those approaching the warranty threshold in the coming years. This strategic expansion is intended to position Battery X Rebalancing Technologies to serve a broader base of electric vehicle owners and service providers, supporting battery lifespan extension, improved affordability, and circular economy objectives.

1 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024 , 2 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 , 3 IEA , 4 U.S. News , 5 Recurrent Auto 6 Nissan Global Newsroom , 7 U.S. Department of Energy , 8 EnergyRight

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to the Company's objectives, strategies, and future plans, including the development, validation, and potential commercialization of proprietary software and hardware solutions for lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing, including the Company's second-generation Prototype 2.0. Specific forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of rebalancing capabilities to support Nissan Leaf battery packs, the significance of the Nissan Leaf in the out-of-warranty EV market, the collaborative scope of services agreement with Factor E Motors and the actions undertaken by the parties to the agreement, including development of connector ports and SOPs, anticipated field operability and commercial deployment. Forward-looking statements also relate to the projected growth in the number of out-of-warranty EVs globally, the Company's plans to expand to additional EV battery models approaching or at the end of manufacturer warranty coverage, the ability of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies to deliver more affordable and effective rebalancing solutions to address battery degradation, and the broader goal of supporting battery lifespan extension, cost reduction, and circular economy objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully complete testing and validation of Prototype 2.0; technical challenges or limitations with respect to rebalancing different EV battery platforms; the availability of commercial contracts or customer adoption; failure to achieve commercial scalability; reliance on third-party collaborations such as Factor E Motors; changes in consumer demand or EV adoption trends; regulatory or supply chain disruptions in the battery or electric vehicle sectors; and regulatory, legal, and operational challenges. Battery X Metals assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to refer to the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ for further risk disclosures.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-advances-development-of-next-generation-battery-rebalancing-tech-1031435