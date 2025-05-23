Anzeige
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
WKN: A412LU | ISIN: US00791X2099 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.05.25 | 17:19
0,550 US-Dollar
+3,58 % +0,019
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 22:12 Uhr
AEON Biopharma Reports Inducement Grants Under NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 711

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. ("AEON" or the "Company") (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, today reported the grant in May of 102,880 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the Company's common stock to newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the Company's Board of Directors under the AEON 2025 Inducement Incentive Plan, which a grant date and vesting commencement date of May 21, 2025.

The RSUs vest over four years, 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant. The awards are being granted as an inducement material to entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: AEON Biopharma


