Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Advent Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ADN) On May 22, 2025, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with periodic requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 15, 2025, and because the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 was not filed by the required due date of March 31, 2025 and has not yet been filed. This Letter received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company now has until Monday, June 16, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception until Monday, October 13, 2025, as instructed by the Letter, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there is no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or, if accepted, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with Nasdaq's rules by October 13, 2025.

The Company expects and intends to submit to Nasdaq a compliance plan no later than June 16, 2025.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent's corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Advent's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.