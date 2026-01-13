Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Advent Technologies and Airbus expand Joint Development Agreement

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ADNH), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Joint Development Agreement with Airbus for advancing the next generation Ion Pair Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) for High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology. This expansion is designed to give the parties more accurate durability measurements to achieve their objectives and enter the next phase of development.

Jim Coffey, Advent's Chief Operating Officer stated, "Our relationship with Airbus is strong. Having the opportunity to contribute to its expansion and establish more refined milestones evidences the healthy working relationship that we have with one another. Working with the Airbus team on its next generation hydrogen electric propulsion system has been a distinct pleasure. Advent's HT-PEM membrane electrode assembly is an integral part of the fuel cell, and our technology enables the engines to be efficiently cooled with smaller radiators that reduces weight and drag on the aircraft."

Emory De Castro, Advent's Chief Technology Officer, remarked, "Advent has met Airbus' interim power targets, and now we are turning our focus to durability under flight cycles. Lifetime measurements always take longer, so this expanded contract will provide more real-life data on durability while we continue to advance MEA power beyond what we've already achieved. Furthermore, the expanded contract allows the team to start stack testing, a critical next step for aviation adoption of the Ion Pair MEA technology."

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani Greece. With approximately 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit our website at www.advent.energy-

For more information, please contact:
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Press@advent.energy

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent's corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Advent's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.


