GAC's "Eco-system Globalization" Lands in Brazil, Marking Strategic Milestone in Latin America's Footprint.

SÃO PAULO, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, GAC held the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil, officially unveiling its "Brazil Action Plan" - the first substantive implementation of "One GAC 2.0" global strategy in Latin America. Through a series of long-term investment initiatives, in Brazil, for Brazil, integrating into Brazil, serving Brazil, and contributing to Brazil, GAC presented Brazilian consumers with a future mobility vision and ushered in a new chapter for GAC in both Brazil and the Latin American market.

Brazilian and Chinese government officials, business leaders and representatives gathered to witness this historic moment of China-Brazil automotive industry cooperation. At the event, GAC officially signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (Inmetro) to enhance Brazil's automotive industry competitiveness.

The "Brazil Action Plan" focuses on four long-term directions: full industry chain deployment, energy ecosystems, talent development, and cultural integration. GAC will actively integrate local supply chain development, build a nationwide energy supply network across Brazil, and develop a talent system through university partnerships. Additionally, GAC adheres to the ESG philosophy, integrates into the local community, and is committed to being an outstanding corporate citizen in Brazil.

GAC will implement the "Brazil Action Plan" comprehensively to accelerate integration into, service for, and contributions to the local community. At the product portfolio level, GAC will uphold its core strengths of "Top-tier Quality", and "Pioneering Technology", continuously introducing all energy types' models, fully addressing the diverse mobility needs of Brazilian consumers. In terms of service systems, GAC will adhere to its philosophy of "Service First", "Customer First", and expedite the full implementation of the GAC Sales Service Way (GSSW), offering reliable customer service.

GAC introduced five models for Brazilian consumers: AION V, AION Y, HYPTEC HT, GS4 HEV, and AION ES at the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event, which comprehensively addressing diverse mobility scenarios including family transportation, urban commuting, and shared mobility. These models embody GAC's core strengths of "Top-tier Quality" and "Pioneering Technology", reflecting GAC's precise insight into the Brazilian market's needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695639/image_5033413_49746077.jpg

