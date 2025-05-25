Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 10:45
0,314 Euro
-0,25 % -0,001
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GAC Launched Localization Initiative in Brazil, Debuts Five Core Models in the Brazilian Market.

Finanznachrichten News

SÃO PAULO, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, GAC held the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil, officially unveiling its "Brazil Action Plan" - the first substantive implementation of "One GAC 2.0" global strategy in Latin America. Through a series of long-term investment initiatives, in Brazil, for Brazil, GAC presented Brazilian consumers with a future mobility vision and ushered in a new chapter for GAC in both Brazil and the Latin American market.


The global strategic model AION V, the urban intelligent pure electric SUV AION Y, the luxe-tech pure electric SUV HYPTEC HT, the value benchmark hybrid SUV GS4 HEV, and the high-quality pure electric sedan AION ES were officially unveiled. Brazil's legendary musician Gilberto Gil became the first GAC vehicle owner in Brazil. At the event, GAC officially signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (Inmetro) to enhance Brazil's automotive industry competitiveness. Brazilian and Chinese government officials, business leaders and representatives gathered to witness this historic moment of China-Brazil automotive industry cooperation.

GAC introduced five models for Brazilian consumers: AION V, AION Y, HYPTEC HT, GS4 HEV, and AION ES at the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event. Guided by "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC has deployed its three major product lineups-GAC, AION, and HYPTEC-in Brazil, comprehensively addressing diverse mobility scenarios including family transportation, urban commuting, and shared mobility to meet Brazil's diverse consumer needs and green transition trends.

AION V, AION Y, and HYPTEC HT stand out with their stylish designs, premium quality, high-tech and long-range capabilities, will become an intelligent, safe, and reliable green mobility option for Brazilian consumers in the future. The GS4 HEV delivers robust power, smooth handling, and a combined range of over 1,000 km, striking a balance between performance and practicality. Meanwhile, the AION ES is GAC's flagship model tailored for shared mobility. Moving forward, GAC will collaborate with mobility platforms to offer Brazilians reliable and comfortable transportation experiences.

These five new models embody GAC's core strengths of "Top-tier Quality" and "Pioneering Technology", reflecting the company's precise insight into the Brazilian market's needs, and creating a better mobility experience for Brazilian consumers.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695638/image_5033413_49374907.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-launched-localization-initiative-in-brazil-debuts-five-core-models-in-the-brazilian-market-302464880.html

