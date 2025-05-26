HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see March results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.The leading index is expected to slip 0.5 percent on month after easing 0.3 percent in February, while the coincident is expected to slide 1.3 percent after rising 0.9 percent a month earlier.Singapore will provide April numbers for industrial production; in March, production was down 3.6 percent on month and up 5.8 percent on year.Hong Kong will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 16.6 percent on year and exports climbed 18.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD45.4 billion.Thailand is scheduled to release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 10.2 percent and exports jumped 17.8 percent for a trade surplus of $0.970 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX