CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.7465 against the euro and 93.07 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.7500 and 92.59, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 6-month high of 0.6538 and a 5-day high of 0.8951 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6495 and 0.8923, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.72 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.677 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX