Biotalys NV: Biotalys Appoints Luc Van fraeyenhoven as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Financial Executive Will Lead Finance Operations as Biotalys Pushes Product Pipeline Toward Commercialization

Ghent, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Ghent, BELGIUM - 26 May 2025, 07:00 CEST - Biotalys), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, today announced the appointment of Luc Van fraeyenhoven as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Douglas Minder, who will pursue other career opportunities. Mr. Van fraeyenhoven will transition into the role over the next few months.

With more than three decades in financial roles, Mr. Van fraeyenhoven brings significant experience as a CFO in the biotechnology and medtech industries, with a strong background leading finance operations and strategy in addition to partnering closely with the boards of various companies throughout his career. He has served as the CFO for Arseus Medical, ActoBio Therapeutics, the Akkermansia Company, and most recently with the Kebony Group. He also has extensive prior finance leadership experience with Volvo Cars, serving in roles of increasing responsibility including as CFO for the commercial entity in Europe.

Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board at Biotalys, commented: "Luc joins us at an important juncture in the company as we continue to advance our innovative product pipeline, and we look forward to his engagement in providing financial guidance on both long-term strategies and day-to-day operations. We are grateful to Douglas for his many contributions to Biotalys, particularly as we streamlined operations and extended our financial runway. We wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities."

Kevin Helash, CEO of Biotalys, noted: "Luc will be a valuable partner for the management and board as we continue to best position the company for the commercialization of our first products while being prudent stewards of our resources. His extensive experience with other companies in the biotechnology arena is an outstanding fit for Biotalys, and we will leverage his considerable leadership as we execute our long-term global strategy."

Luc Van fraeyenhoven, newly appointed CFO of Biotalys, said: "I am delighted to join the Biotalys team and am eager to be a partner with and resource to the entire organization. Biotalys occupies a unique position in the agricultural and biotech space, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of this novel, sustainable technology."

Mr. Van fraeyenhoven, a native of Belgium, holds degrees in commercial engineering and transport economics from the University of Antwerp, and a master's in financial management from VLEKHO in Brussels.

