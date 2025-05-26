Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.05.2025 07:42 Uhr
Mindray Debuts Next-Generation BeneVision V Series Patient Monitoring System at Euroanaesthesia 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a leading global developer of healthcare technologies, launched its BeneVision V Series patient monitoring solution at Euroanaesthesia 2025 in Lisbon. Powered by a robust new hardware platform, this advanced system provides industry-first innovations in ultrasound-integrated hemodynamic assessment and cable-lite patient monitoring workflow, redefining the bedside monitor as a dynamic hub of precision medicine.

Mindray BeneVision V Series with Ultrasound Integration

Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Sales & Marketing, Mindray Patient Monitoring & Life Support, shared: "Our new patient monitoring system future-proofs standards of care to help clinicians see patient status as a whole, making better use of multi-modal data from different devices for actionable insights."

The increasing utilisation of point-of-care ultrasound in the ICU has transformed patient assessment and management. The new BeneVision V Series connects with ultrasound systems, including the TE Air handheld ultrasound, to systemically integrate imaging data for more insightful decision-making support. This bedside innovation enables clinicians to get clearer ultrasound images on screen, so they can visualise, analyse and document ultrasound findings both in real-time and through historical trends. The upgraded HemoSight tool aligns ultrasound-derived parameters with vital signs for synchronised evaluation, generating a more comprehensive hemodynamic profile for timely decision-making.

The MRV PodTM is another innovative breakthrough that enhances vital signs monitoring in critical care, improving patient mobility and optimising clinical workflows. This industry-first, full-parameter, cable-lite solution transmits vital signs data wirelessly to the BeneVision V Series monitor. This frees patients from bedside cables, allowing unimpeded mobility while streamlining workflow and cable management for nurses. Combined with the widely recognised BeneVision N1 transport monitor, the new solution supports continuous monitoring during patient transport for efficient, integrated care.

In addition, the top-of-the-line VMAX features a 4K UHD capacitive screen in an ultra-slim design. Its 360-degree visible alarm lights ensure critical alerts can be seen from any angle, minimising missed alarms and enhancing safety. The responsive touchscreen interface allows for smooth navigation and easy customisation. Clinicians can personalize displays with a simple drag-and-drop, and adjust waveform amplitude using pinch-to-zoom gestures.

"Through our continued collaborations with hospitals and academic institutions, we strive to empower clinicians to provide more personalised and focused care, enhancing patient attention. We anticipate further collaborative outcomes that will lead to improved data analysis and applications for more efficient workflows," added Zhao.

For more about Mindray, please visit https://www.mindray.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692841/Mindray_BeneVision_V_Series_with_Ultrasound_Integration.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindray-debuts-next-generation-benevision-v-series-patient-monitoring-system-at-euroanaesthesia-2025-302465006.html

