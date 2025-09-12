Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 09:15
0,536 Euro
+2,49 % +0,013
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5680,60010:10
ACCESS Newswire
12.09.2025 09:26 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Launches Integration with Mindray Patient Monitors

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Senzime AB (publ) today announced the launch of new connectivity solutions to external data platforms, monitors, and electronic health records. The release includes integration with Mindray's interface module, further expanding the comprehensive suite of integration options available for Senzime's TetraGraph ® neuromuscular monitoring system.

Mindray is a global healthcare technology company active in more than 190 countries, with a broad portfolio spanning patient monitoring, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging.

The new connectivity solution enables the TetraGraph system to transfer data directly to the Mindray BeneLink Interfacing Module. This allows seamless, real-time transfer of patient data from the TetraGraph system for display on Mindray's patient monitors, as well as into electronic medical records (EMRs) and other hospital systems.

"This is another important integration that strengthens our competitive edge. Offering universal data transfer and the ability to visualize, analyze, and archive information on external monitors are essential as hospitals implement our technology as standard of care. With this latest integration with Mindray, one of the global leaders in patient monitoring solutions, we now offer the industry's broadest range of connectivity and data integration," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. It monitors the electrical activity of patients' muscles in real time, ensuring accurate dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal drugs, and indicating when it is safe for patients to resume breathing on their own after surgery.

The vast majority of TetraGraph systems in clinical use are connected through integration protocols and collaborations with leading medical technology providers, including Philips, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Getinge-and now, Mindray.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime launches integration with Mindray patient monitors

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-launches-integration-with-mindray-patient-monitors-1072155

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.