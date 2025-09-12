Senzime launches integration with Mindray patient monitors

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Senzime AB (publ) today announced the launch of new connectivity solutions to external data platforms, monitors, and electronic health records. The release includes integration with Mindray's interface module, further expanding the comprehensive suite of integration options available for Senzime's TetraGraph ® neuromuscular monitoring system.

Mindray is a global healthcare technology company active in more than 190 countries, with a broad portfolio spanning patient monitoring, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging.

The new connectivity solution enables the TetraGraph system to transfer data directly to the Mindray BeneLink Interfacing Module. This allows seamless, real-time transfer of patient data from the TetraGraph system for display on Mindray's patient monitors, as well as into electronic medical records (EMRs) and other hospital systems.

"This is another important integration that strengthens our competitive edge. Offering universal data transfer and the ability to visualize, analyze, and archive information on external monitors are essential as hospitals implement our technology as standard of care. With this latest integration with Mindray, one of the global leaders in patient monitoring solutions, we now offer the industry's broadest range of connectivity and data integration," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. It monitors the electrical activity of patients' muscles in real time, ensuring accurate dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal drugs, and indicating when it is safe for patients to resume breathing on their own after surgery.

The vast majority of TetraGraph systems in clinical use are connected through integration protocols and collaborations with leading medical technology providers, including Philips, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Getinge-and now, Mindray.

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

