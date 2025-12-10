Senzime unveils the next set of innovations in neuromuscular monitoring with the launch of EMGINE Sirius

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ) today announced the launch of the latest series of innovative features for its next-generation TetraGraph system. The new EMGINETM Sirius software suite will be showcased at the 79th PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology (PGA) conference, taking place December 12-15 in New York City, NY, USA.

EMGINE is a proprietary software suite for the next-generation TetraGraph platform. The new EMGINE Sirius release is the result of continuous innovation grounded in billions of real-world patient data points, recently published research, and collaborations with clinicians worldwide. Key new features include:

1. TetraGraph Intubation Readiness Indicator

In alignment with the latest intubation guidelines, TetraGraph now provides a patent-pending parameter indicating when a patient's vocal cords are fully relaxed by anesthetic drugs-supporting safer, smoother, and more predictable intubation conditions.

2. Personalized neuromuscular monitoring

Unique algorithms that individualize monitoring based on each patient's anatomy for unmatched clinical accuracy and safety. This allows clinicians to begin monitoring either before or after neuromuscular blocking agents have been administered.

3. Adaptive, high-current stimulation capabilities

Configurable stimulation levels up to 80 mA enabling monitoring of the most challenging patients.

"Personalizing anesthesia is an artform, and Senzime continues to deliver science-based innovations that empower clinicians to make the right interventions-driving safer care and reducing costs. The EMGINE Sirius software suite unveils the next set of breakthrough features in neuromuscular monitoring. TetraGraph users benefit not only from the industry's broadest range of disposable sensors, but also from an integrated monitoring platform that is continuously updated with new capabilities to elevate clinical outcomes", said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

"A recent randomized clinical trial study performed at the Mayo Clinic (Renew JR, Journal of Clinical Anesthesia, Nov 2025) determined that TetraGraph was superior in detecting ideal intubating conditions compared to the commonly used subjective assessment based on rules of thumb rather than science and physiology. In the group of patients who were not monitored with TetraGraph, only five percent had reached an adequate depth of block for safe intubation. The study demonstrated a significant correlation between the TetraGraph Intubation Readiness Indicator and safer, more optimal intubation conditions," commented Sorin J. Brull, MD, Professor Emeritus of Anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, USA, and Chief Medical Officer of Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used in thousands of operating rooms at university, public, private, military and veterans' hospitals worldwide to enhance patient safety before, during and after surgery. By accurately monitoring neuromuscular function in real time, the TetraGraph system supports safe timing of intubation, individualized dosing of paralytic and reversal agents, and proper timing of tracheal extubation, ensuring safe return to spontaneous breathing after surgery.

Senzime will showcase its latest TetraGraph system and the features of the new EMGINE Sirius software at the 79th PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology (PGA) in New York City, December 12-15, 2025.

The new EMGINE Sirius software ships with all new next-generation TetraGraph monitors and is available to existing users through a simple upgrade.

More information about TetraGraph and the EMGINE Sirius software suite is available at www.senzime.com/EMGINE

Press images are available at www.senzime.com/en/media-toolkit

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

