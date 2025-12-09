Senzime secures major TetraGraph order from leading UK NHS hospital system

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ.) today announced that one of the leading NHS hospital trusts in the United Kingdom (UK) has ordered a total of 70 TetraGraph systems to standardize neuromuscular monitoring across all major operating rooms. The contract was secured by Senzime's partner in the UK, Healthcare 21, and annual usage is expected to exceed 15,000 TetraSens sensors at full implementation.

The National Health Service (NHS) is the publicly funded healthcare system in the UK. It is divided into more than 200 NHS trusts, including over 1,000 hospitals and approximately 3,000 operating rooms.

"This is a strategic win for us in the UK market and a clear signal that the NHS is accelerating the transition to the latest advancements in neuromuscular monitoring. It's our single largest TetraGraph order received to date in Europe, serving as an excellent reference for broader expansion. As UK guidelines strongly mandate the use of quantitative monitoring, we see significant momentum ahead and are proud to support safer anesthesia care for patients across the country", said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The guidelines issued by the Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland (AAGBI) state that quantitative monitoring is essential and should be available in every operating theatre across the UK and Ireland. The guidelines further recommend using quantitative monitoring whenever neuromuscular blocking (NMB) drugs are administered, throughout all phases of anesthesia - from initiation of neuromuscular blockade until full recovery.

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used in thousands of operating rooms at university, public, private, military and veterans' hospitals worldwide to enhance patient safety before, during and after surgery. By accurately monitoring neuromuscular function in real time, TetraGraph supports safe timing of intubation, individualized dosing of paralytic and reversal agents, and proper timing of tracheal extubation, ensuring safe return to spontaneous breathing after surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

