CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 7-month high of 0.6032 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-week high of 1.8925 against the euro and a 6-day high of 85.86 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5990, 1.8975 and 85.39, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.0825 from last week's closing value of 1.0843.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.87 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen and 1.07 against the aussie.