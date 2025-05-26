OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 8-month high of 1.3690 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 104.18 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.3740 and 103.77, respectively.Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.5619 from a recent low of 1.5638.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 106.00 against the yen and 1.54 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX