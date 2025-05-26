TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased less than initially estimated in March to the lowest level in three months, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped slightly to 108.1 in March from 108.2 in February. In the initial estimate, the score was 107.7.Similarly, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 115.9, down from 117.3 in the previous month. The latest score was revised down from 116.0.Data showed that the lagging index rose marginally to 111.1 in March from 110.9 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX