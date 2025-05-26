Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Provides Annual General Meeting Results & Corporate Update

Video Recording & Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials provides a summary of the results from the Annual General Meeting.

To watch a video recording of the 2025 Annual General Meeting presentation and access the accompanying corporate materials, please visit:

https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/

Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Election of the Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

A total of 35,878,667 common shares were represented by proxy and in person at the Meeting, representing 32.18% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, which represents quorum.

Election of Directors

The five nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2025, were elected Directors as set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anthony Tse Carried 35,737,253 99.61% 141,414 0.39% Dan Blondal Carried 35,862,953 99.96% 15,714 0.04% Dr. Joseph Guy Carried 35,730,591 99.59% 148,076 0.41% Carla Matheson Carried 35,758,203 99.66% 120,464 0.34% Lisa Skakun Carried 35,758,543 99.67% 120,124 0.33%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Carried 35,865,367 99.96% 13,330 0.04%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on our website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Nano One's Board of Directors and Executive Team extend their gratitude to Lyle Brown and Gord Kukec for their service as Board members over the years. The Company appreciates their support, counsel, and contributions, and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: LFP production, joint ventures, contracted projects, revenue generation, operational growth, licensing, government funding, the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities and Development Project; the Company's current and future business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, future capital expenditures and other expenses for commercial operations; industry demand; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One's technology and products; the development and optimization of the Company's technology and products; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing and, the scalability of developed technology to meet expanded capacity; and the execution of the Company's stated plans - which are contingent on access to capital and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2025, both for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-provides-annual-general-meeting-results-and-corporate-update-1031819