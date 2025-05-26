BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 3-year low of 1.3594 against the pound and nearly a 3-week low of 0.8193 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3538 and 0.8214, respectively.Against the euro and the yen, the greenback dropped to near 4-week lows of 1.1419 and 142.23 from last week's closing quotes of 1.1365 and 142.57, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the pound, 0.80 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro and 139.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX