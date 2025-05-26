DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
LIPIDOR AB L7R SE0012558617 BAW/UFN
|19.05.
|Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces database lock in its Phase III clinical study of the psoriasis candidate AKP02G2
|STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 19th May 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) announces today that the company's Phase III study of AKP02G2 for the treatment of psoriasis has reached...
|17.03.
|Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces all patients enrolled in ongoing Phase III study
|STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 17th March 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) today announces that all patients in the ongoing Phase III study for the drug candidate AKP02G2 have been...
|28.02.
|Lipidor AB: Lipidor AB (publ) publishes year-end report for 2024
|STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 28th February 2025 - Today, Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) publishes its year-end report for the period January - December 2024. The report is available...
|21.01.
|Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces half of patients enrolled in ongoing Phase III study
|STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 21st January 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) today announces that half of the patients in the ongoing Phase III study for the drug candidate AKP02G2...
|LIPIDOR AB
|0,007
|-50,34 %