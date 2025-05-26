HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the first time in four months in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The producer price index fell 1.1 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.Lower prices of refined petroleum products and electricity particularly contributed to the fall in producer prices, the agency said.Domestic producer prices declined 0.7 percent annually, and those of export products slid by 1.3 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent after a 0.2 percent decrease in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX