BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to a 6-day low of 194.04 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 193.00.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 162.98 and 174.07 from last week's closing quotes of 162.02 and 173.58, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 197.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the euro and 176.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX