STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased at the fastest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in April, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.The producer price index dropped 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.3 percent decrease in March.A continued strong Swedish krona compared to the US dollar led to lower prices on all markets in April, the agency said.Prices for trade services of electricity on the domestic market showed a sharp annual decline of 18.8 percent.Prices for energy-related products alone plunged by 13.4 percent from last year, and those for capital goods declined by 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, costs for consumer goods showed an increase of 1.8 percent.Excluding energy-related products, the producer price index decreased 0.6 percent from last year.On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.6 percent, slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX