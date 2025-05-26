Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply a fifth Advantage tissue production line to Lila Group in Turkey

Valmet Oyj press release, May 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply a complete Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue line to the Turkish tissue manufacturer Lila Group's new mill in Erzurum, in the eastern part of Turkey. The TM 5 line will be equipped with stock preparation, a rewinder, and an extensive automation package to achieve high efficiency and low energy consumption in production.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. Start-up is planned for 2026.

Valmet has previously delivered four Advantage DCT 200 tissue lines to Lila Group's mill in Corlu, Tekirdag, in Turkey.

"We have had a long-lasting partnership with Lila Group and are proud to have been part of their success in Turkey from the very beginning. It is an honor to be selected as a partner for the next phase of their expansion journey and to deliver to a brand-new site in Turkey," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will comprise a complete Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue production line with stock preparation equipment and a Focus Reelite 25 ENS Rewinder. The tissue machine is equipped with Valmet Advantage key technology, including a ViscoNip press, a Yankee Dryer, and a SoftReel reel.

The scope will include an extensive automation package with a Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) a Valmet IQ Quality Control System(QCS), and a Valmet IQ Softness Measurement. Start-up, commissioning, and training are also part of the delivery.

The new machine, TM 5, will have a width of 5.6 meters and a design speed of 2,200 meters per minute, adding a capacity of 70,000 tons of tissue products for the domestic and export markets.

About Lila Group

Lila Group is a leading Turkish industrial enterprise headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The group operates in four sectors: tissue paper, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), energy, and textile. The factory in Corlu is set to become the biggest tissue manufacturing facility under a single roof in Turkey and the Middle East and North Africa. It employs nearly 1,000 people.

