Lleida.net increased its active customer base by more than twenty-five percent in the year's first quarter.

Madrid, May 26.- Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) increased its active client base by more than 25% in the first quarter of the year.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had 6,053 active clients, compared to 4,725 on the same date last year.



"This increase represents the largest growth in clients since 2020, demonstrating that digital trust services, which were barely novel five years ago, have now become a fundamental part of the economy," explained Sisco Sapena, the company's CEO.

Most of Lleida.net's customers come from outside Spain, and the company now records 51.96% international revenue, compared to 48.05% from clients based within Spain.



The company considers active clients which have been invoiced at least once in the past 24 months.



According to information sent today to BME Growth and Euronext Growth, the average ticket of the company's main clients has increased from around twenty-five thousand two hundred euros per quarter to slightly above twenty-nine thousand six hundred euros in the year's first quarter.



The company has observed that its largest customer segment consists of those who use its trust services above five thousand euros quarterly.



"Our clients have grown thanks to us. We've already observed an interesting evolution showing that our largest clients are the ones who use our services, such as certified electronic signature and notification, most recurrently," Sapena explained.



The company recently presented the best quarterly results in its history, resulting from the effective execution of its recovery plan.



The company holds more than 350 international patents in over 64 countries and has been listed on various international stock exchanges for ten years.



