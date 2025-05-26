PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence strengthened in May to the highest level in three years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.The economic sentiment index climbed to 101.0 in May from 96.7 in the previous month.Further, this was the highest reading since April 2022, when it was 102.6.Among components, the business confidence indicator rose to 101.0 from 96.5 in April, driven mainly by service sectors.The morale also improved in the industry, with the corresponding index rising to 94.2 from 90.3. Meanwhile, confidence weakened in trade and an easing trend in construction, though it remained positive overall.Data showed confidence among consumers strengthened in May, and the sentiment index advanced to a 5-month high of 100.7 from 97.7 in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX