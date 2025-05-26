Anzeige
Hisense Middle East: Hisense Announces Full Refunds if Real Madrid Wins the FIFA Club World Cup

Finanznachrichten News

48 lucky shoppers in the UAE can get money back on purchases during the brand's 'Own the Moment' limited-time promotion

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and official sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, is marking the upcoming tournament with an exclusive offer for consumers in the UAE. In celebration of this year's World Cup, Hisense is giving UAE fans the opportunity to turn their support into rewards as part of the brand's 'Own the Moment' initiative.

Hisense Announces Full Refunds if Real Madrid Wins the FIFA Club World Cup

From 23 May to 13 July 2025, shoppers who purchase selected Hisense products from authorised retail stores, brand shops, and official e-commerce platforms in the UAE will be entered into a raffle draw that will see 48 lucky winners receive a full refund if Real Madrid wins the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Additionally, all registered consumers will be entered into a draw to win a selection of exciting Hisense products, from televisions and refrigerators to smart home appliances. While two MEGA prize winners will receive a travel voucher to visit the winning club's country and embrace the spirit of the FIFA Club World Cup firsthand.

To further ignite the football experience for fans, special edition Real Madrid models spanning Hisense televisions, air conditioners, and Laser TVs will be available for purchase.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place from 14 June to 13 July, bringing together the world's best clubs in a celebration of sporting excellence. Hisense's 'Own the Moment' campaign invites fans to embrace all aspects of the tournament viewing experience, whether at home or in the stands, through its cutting-edge technology.

"Our partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 reflects Hisense's mission to deliver world-class experiences through innovation," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "With this unique promotion, we want our consumers in the UAE to feel part of the action and enjoy the thrill of supporting one of the world's most iconic clubs."

With a strong track record of global sports sponsorships, including partnerships with Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and UEFA Euro 2024, Hisense is planning a range of entertaining activities to bring fans in the region closer to the game. From immersive viewing experiences to interactive campaigns, the brand aims to enhance how people connect with the sport and share in the excitement of world-class football.

*The promotion applies to most products across the Hisense range, with full terms and conditions available soon.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695932/HISENSE_FIFA_Promotions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-announces-full-refunds-if-real-madrid-wins-the-fifa-club-world-cup-302465130.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
