Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor wins an order for three oil spill recovery boats to Poland with value of nearly MEUR 2

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | May 26, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

The Polish Maritime Search and Rescue Service has placed an order with Lamor for three specialised boats for combating oil pollution in shallow and sheltered waters. The value of the order is nearly 2 million euros, which has been entered into Lamor's order backlog in the second quarter of 2025.

The delivery consists of three modified LC7500 cabin vessels, which are slightly longer and wider than the basic model, their trailers, and Lamor Minibagger oil recovery systems that are used in small vessels. The LC7500 landing craft is designed for sea handling and manoeuvrability in rough seas.

"We are happy to continue our good cooperation with Poland in the important mission to save the Baltic Sea from pollution. The shadow fleet continues to be a major threat in the area, but these smaller, agile vessels are essential for more limited operations closer to the shoreline", says Timo Pylkkä, Lamor's Sales Manager for Northern Europe & Germany.

The vessels will undergo careful sea trials before being delivered to Poland to further strengthen the country's oil spill response capabilities next year.

Further information

Timo Pylkkä, Sales Manager, Lamor Northern Europe

tel. +358 400 697 755, timo.pylkka@lamor.com

Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

tel. +358 40 5464186, johan.gron@lamor.com

LC7500 vessels: https://www.lamor.com/technology/environmental-preparedness/vessels/landing-crafts

Lamor Minibagger system: https://youtu.be/p9hDYOvOTWE'si=X3DxU4_OMpQt1OgE

About Us



Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

Image Attachments

LC Boats Web