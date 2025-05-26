MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices grew at the slowest pace in six months in April, the statistical office INE said on Monday.Producer prices increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 4.6 percent rise in March. This was the weakest rate since last November.Excluding energy, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent, the same rate of decrease as seen in March.The slowdown was largely driven by the 1.1 percent fall in consumer goods prices. Intermediate goods prices rose only 0.1 percent.At the same time, prices of energy increased 5.7 percent and that of capital goods gained 1.8 percent.Month-on-month, producer prices decreased 2.9 percent but slower than the 4.1 percent decline in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX