BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says he has decided not to implement a proposed 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union.Trump said on Friday that the new tariff rate would come into effect on June 1.Speaking to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said that based on a telephone discussion he had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the date has been delayed to July 9.'(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation. July 9 would be the day, that was the date she requested. Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do that,' ,' Trump told reporters.'She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out,' he added.'Talks will begin rapidly,' Trump said on Truth Social.Ursula von der Leyen confirmed this on X, describing the conversation she had with Trump as a 'good call'.'The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9,' she wrote.