WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales rebounded at the fastest pace in almost three years in April, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.At constant prices, retail sales surged 7.6 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in March. Further, this was the quickest growth since May 2022, when sales had risen 8.2 percent.Sales of furniture, radios, TVs and household appliances alone grew 13.2 annually in April, and those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts rose by 14.9 percent.Data showed that sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 9.7 percent higher.On a monthly basis, sales climbed 6.2 percent, slower than the 14.3 percent growth in March.Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Poland dropped marginally to 5.2 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March. The number of registered unemployed people declined to 802,700 in April from 829,9000 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX