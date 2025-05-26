Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vodafone becomes Borussia Dortmund's new main shirt sponsor

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Starting with the new 2025/2026 season, Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will collaborate with companies from the Vodafone Group, including Vodafone Deutschland GmbH, as the new and sole main shirt sponsor in all national and international competitions.



The partnership will go far beyond mere shirt sponsorship. Among other things, Vodafone and BVB want to initiate an innovation and technology offensive with the aim of creating new digital experiences for fans and Vodafone customers. The contract has a minimum term until June 30, 2030.



Borussia Dortmund would like to thank its current main shirt sponsors Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik") and 1&1 AG, whose contracts will duly expire at the end of the 2024/2025 season, for their successful collaboration.



Evonik will remain with Borussia Dortmund in its new role as Champion Partner sponsor until June 30, 2030. After more than 20 years of collaboration, the partnership will be refocused on topics such as sustainability, health and international presence.



Dortmund, May 26, 2025



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/vodafone-becomes-borussia-dortmunds-new-main-shirt-sponsor-1031830