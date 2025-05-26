Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
26.05.25 | 13:34
0,914 Euro
-0,35 % -0,003
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9140,91413:54
0,9130,91413:54
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2025 13:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vodafone becomes Borussia Dortmund's new main shirt sponsor

Finanznachrichten News

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Starting with the new 2025/2026 season, Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will collaborate with companies from the Vodafone Group, including Vodafone Deutschland GmbH, as the new and sole main shirt sponsor in all national and international competitions.

The partnership will go far beyond mere shirt sponsorship. Among other things, Vodafone and BVB want to initiate an innovation and technology offensive with the aim of creating new digital experiences for fans and Vodafone customers. The contract has a minimum term until June 30, 2030.

Borussia Dortmund would like to thank its current main shirt sponsors Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik") and 1&1 AG, whose contracts will duly expire at the end of the 2024/2025 season, for their successful collaboration.

Evonik will remain with Borussia Dortmund in its new role as Champion Partner sponsor until June 30, 2030. After more than 20 years of collaboration, the partnership will be refocused on topics such as sustainability, health and international presence.

Dortmund, May 26, 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/vodafone-becomes-borussia-dortmunds-new-main-shirt-sponsor-1031830

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.