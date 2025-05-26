MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia carried out massive deadly drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, starting Saturday, evoking rebuke from President Donald Trump.'I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,' Trump writes. 'He has gone absolutely CRAZY!' Trump said in a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Monday.'He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers.'Trump warned that Putin's greed to conquer the whole of Ukraine would lead to the downfall of Russia.'I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!'Speaking to reporters Sunday night, Trump warned that he was considering imposing more sanctions on Russia.'I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him a long time. Always gotten along with him. But he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all,' he told reporters.The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, or (HRMMU, has deplored the deadly wave of Russian missile and drone strikes that reportedly killed at least 13 civilians and injured 65 others, warning that the attack underscores the grave risks of using powerful explosive weapons in populated areas.According to the UN mission, the overnight assault from Saturday into Sunday - one of the largest of its kind since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 - resulted in civilian casualties and damage to homes and infrastructure across 10 regions of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.At least three children were among those killed and nine children were reported injured. The mission said it is currently working to verify the full extent of the casualties and the broader impact of the attack.'With at least 78 people reported killed or injured across the country, last night's attack tragically demonstrates the persistent deadly risk to civilians of using powerful weapons in urban areas, including those far away from the frontline,' Danielle Bell, HRMMU Head, said in a news release on Sunday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX