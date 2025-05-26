Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the offering of its non-brokered private placement first announced on April 11th will be increased by up to $150,000. The Company will be offering up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000, both of which constitute the "Offering."

The Offering has also been extended for up to a further thirty (30) days.

The Company closed the third tranche of the Offering with subscriptions for 4,530,000 FT Units and 200,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $281,800, for a total of 8,031,333 FT Units and 6,000,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $781,879.98 for the Offering so far.

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining WC Units and FT Units and June 23, 2025.

The Company paid cash finder's fees of $14,830.00 and issued 245,5000 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.08 until November 23, 2026.

The securities issued in the third tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on September 24, 2025.

Insider Subscriptions

Two insiders subscribed for 250,000 FT Units for proceeds of $15,000 on the closing of the third tranche of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

The Offering

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

Investor News Network Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed a one year advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months commencing May 26, 2025, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 plus HST.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253357

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.