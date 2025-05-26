JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A dual U.S. and German citizen was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport by FBI special agents Sunday for attempted firebombing of U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel.Joseph Neumeyer, 28, was charged with 'planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump's life,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.'The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump,' said FBI Director Kash Patel.As alleged in the complaint, Neumeyer arrived outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a dark-colored backpack on May 19. Without provocation Neumeyer spit on an Embassy guard as he walked past. Neumeyer managed to break free as the guard attempted to detain him, leaving behind his backpack. A search of Neumeyer's backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails. Police confirmed the presence of flammable fluid in the devices.Israeli police arrested Neumeyer at a hotel, where he was staying. Neumeyer's social media posts revealed that he posted, 'join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f---k the west.' Other social media posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer revealed his threats to assassinate President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.On May 25, Israeli authorities returned Neumeyer to the United States.If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX