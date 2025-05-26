Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces the launch of its branded cold storage solution through a new partnership as of last week (May 21st, 2025) with Tangem AG ("Tangem"), a leading provider of secure hardware wallets. The new product line will include branded wallets, NFC enabled rings and sleek cardholders, offering users multiple secure and convenient options for storing their digital assets.

Hyper Bit will use its own cold storage and wallet solution to secure the proceeds from its mining operations anticipated from its recently announced Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of DogeCoin Mining Technologies Corp. a Cryptocurrency mining and infrastructure company with rights to purchase up to 2,660 ElphaPex DOGE/LTC DG1+ ASIC miners and secured access to a data center with 11MW of renewable energy as announced on May 20th, 2025. The LOI is nonbinding in nature. There can be no guarantee that the acquisition will close as proposed or at all. See Entire Press Release here.

Hyper Bit is committed to making cryptocurrency more accessible and secure for everyday users. By introducing branded cold storage products such as wallets, rings and cardholders, the Company is helping lower the barriers to entry and enabling users to manage their digital assets with greater ease and confidence. This effort aligns with Hyper Bit's broader goal of delivering practical tools that encourage wider adoption of crypto technologies. Of over 2,000,000 wallets deployed by Tangem, no wallet has ever been reported to have been hacked.[1]

The Company will make the wallets available for purchase on its website at www.HyperBit.ca expected within the next 30 days.

Cole Goodwin, COO of the Company stated: "Launching our own line of branded cold storage products in partnership with Tangem is a natural extension of Hyper Bit's mission to bring secure, user-friendly crypto solutions to a broader audience. This product lineup of wallets and rings represents our continued commitment to innovation and accessibility in the digital asset space. We will both offer these products for sale on our website, powered by Shopify, as well as use them in preparation for our mining operations."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

